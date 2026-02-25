Radford honors founding president John Preston McConnell on 160th birthday

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University marked what would have been the 160th birthday of its founding president, John Preston McConnell, with a campus celebration that highlighted his lasting impact on the school.

McConnell served as the university’s first president from 1911 to 1937 and championed quality education for women, pushing for equal access to information, courses and materials for female students.

“The history of Radford is so interesting and rich. And this is a really great opportunity to celebrate our founding president and to celebrate those founding, ethics of educating women.” Said Ashley Palazzo Radford University Archivist, ”And we’re continuing that to this day. Now we have men and women and, all people that come to this university.”

Speeches at the event were delivered by Radford University President Bret Danilowicz and Radford Mayor David Horton. Organizers displayed numerous photos and items from McConnell’s tenure, giving students a tangible way to connect with the university’s early years.

The archive display remains open year-round at McConnell Library for anyone who wants to learn more, and event organizers encouraged students and community members to visit the exhibit.

“McConnell day is, the celebration of our very first president.” Said Palazzo ”So we are celebrating by bringing our Radford community together, to celebrate the legacy of John Preston McConnell and Radford University.”

The exhibit includes photos and artifacts from McConnell’s time as president and aims to show how his advocacy helped shape Radford’s academic mission. University officials said the display creates a link between the school’s founding principles and its present-day student body.