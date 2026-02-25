Roanoke City schools: proposed cuts could end activity buses, trim Plato, eliminate 150+ roles

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is working to finalize the 2026-27 budget before a March 10 deadline as it faces a $16.5 million shortfall that could force deep program and staff cuts.

The gap stems largely from a change in the city’s school funding formula that reduced the schools’ share of local tax revenue from 40% to 34%. The budget proposal under review would eliminate more than 150 positions, stop activity buses for after-school programs and end or make cuts to Plato, the school system’s gifted and talented program for third- through fifth-graders.

Chris Perkins, Chief Operations Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools, said school leaders do not want the proposed cuts.

“There is nothing in this list that we want to do.”

Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, emphasized the shortfall is not the result of mismanagement.

“This shortfall is not on the result of overspending or mismanagement on the part of Roanoke City public schools. Our audits remain clean and we have budgeted responsibly.”

White also cautioned the complexity of these decisions.

“We have to be sensitive to the amount of change that were throwing at our teachers. It’s not as easy as just getting rid of one and adopting another. It needs to be thoughtful.”

Perkins said leaders hope to preserve the Plato program but also recognize larger savings may be necessary.

“We want to keep our PLATO program; we don’t want to propose that, but that is the reason why it’s realizing the larger savings are important.”

Board member Auraliz Quintana addressed families directly about priorities.

“I want our students to know we’re trying our best to give you the best education we can with what we have right now.”

The funding formula change has recently prompted criticism of Roanoke City Council, and school board members have noticed a strained relationship between the two bodies.

Michael Cherry II, vice chair of the Roanoke City School Board, described the moment as emotionally difficult.

“I am extremely frustrated and almost at the point of tears as a parent and a school board member.”

“It breaks my heart to hear the lies, the accusations; it’s just ridiculous,” said Quintana.

“We have raised questions, and we have advocated for our students’ needs, and I’ll just say advocacy is not resistance,” said White.

Michael Cherry said he hopes the two bodies can restore cooperation during the budget process.

“My hope is that through this time, that we’ll restore some of this synergy between City Council and School Board.”

The school board is still reviewing options before making final decisions on cuts and other budget actions.

10 News will sit down with Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb on Wednesday to hear the city’s response to the funding changes and the proposed school budget cuts. The interview is expected to address why the city changed the funding formula and what, if any, remedies the city may offer the district.