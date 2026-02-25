Virginia’s most popular baby names of 2025 shared by VDH

In 2025, 96,683 babies were born in Virginia, and each one was given a name as special as they are. If you’re wondering which names were used the most, and how other birth trends looked across the Commonwealth, here’s what the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) found.

The Office of Vital Records (OVR) in the VDH released the top 15 baby names for children born in 2025.

“Choosing your child’s name is more than a tradition—it’s a defining moment,” said Virginia Health Commissioner B. Cameron Webb, MD, JD. “It might carry the weight of a family legacy, echo a name heard long ago that never left your heart or emerge as the perfect fit when you finally see their face. No matter how you choose it, the name will start the first chapter of a lifelong story.”

“What I love about these names is that they never feel outdated,” said Celes Davis, chief deputy state registrar for the Commonwealth of Virginia. “They’ve stood the test of time, and there’s a reason families continue to choose them—they’re strong, beautiful, and meaningful in every stage of life.”

Liam and Charlotte ranked as Virginia’s most popular baby names in 2025, holding the No. 1 spots also from the 2024 charts.

Top 15 Names for Girls and Boys

Overall Ranking for 2025 Boys Girls 1 Liam Charlotte 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Sophia 4 Theodore Olivia 5 Henry Amelia 6 William Isabella 7 James Evelyn 8 Elijah Mia 9 Lucas Elizabeth 10 John Eleanor 11 Benjamin Ava 12 Levi Eliana 13 Samuel Ailany 14 Thomas Lily 15 Daniel Sofia

Most popular baby names for Asian, Black, Hispanic and White parents.

1 2 3 4 5 Asian

Boys Muhammad Noah Liam Theodore Lucas Girls Emma Chloe Sophia Charlotte Sofia Black Boys Noah Elijah Josiah Ezra Kairo Girls Naomi Ava Nova Serenity Eliana Hispanic Boys Liam Noah Thiago Mateo Ethan Girls Ailany Isabella Mia Emma Camila White Boys Theodore Henry William James Oliver Girls Charlotte Eleanor Emma Olivia Amelia

Baby Name Trends

Baby name trends are constantly changing, with new favorites emerging, classic names making comebacks, and more unique names gaining popularity over the past five years. Whether families are influenced by pop culture, nature, and timeless appeal, these names are helping define a new generation.

Boys

Rank 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 1 Liam Liam Liam Liam Liam Liam 2 Noah Noah Noah Noah Noah Noah 3 William James James James James Oliver 4 James William Oliver Oliver William Theodore 5 Oliver Oliver William William Oliver Henry

Girls

Rank 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 1 Charlotte Charlotte Charlotte Charlotte Charlotte Charlotte 2 Olivia Olivia Olivia Olivia Olivia Emma 3 Ava Emma Emma Emma Sophia Sophia 4 Emma Ava Ava Sophia Emma Olivia 5 Amelia Sophia Amelia Amelia Amelia Amelia

In 2000, Jacob and Hannah were the top names, with 869 baby boys named Jacob and 708 baby girls named Hannah. Other classics such as Christopher, Madison, Joshua and Elizabeth were close behind.

To learn more about the popular names of those around the U.S. as far back as 1960, use the Social Security Administration’s Popular Names by Decade tool.

Fun Facts About Virginia Birthdays for 2025

Month Most Births Occurred In: August (8,310)

Least Number of Births Occurred In: November (7,111)

Day Most Births Occurred on: September 5 (351 births)

Most common birthday of the week: Wednesday (15,144 births)

Least common birthday of the week: Sunday (9,314 births)

Total Born as Twins: 2,837

Total Born as Triplets: 55

New Year’s Eve Births (December 31, 2024): 177

New Year’s Day Births (January 1, 2025): 220

Babies sharing a birthday with Mom: 267

Babies sharing a birthday with Dad: 268

Visit Virginia’s Office of Vital Records to learn more personal records request data including birth and death certificates, and marriage and divorce records.