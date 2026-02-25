Virginia’s most popular baby names of 2025 shared by VDH

In 2025, 96,683 babies were born in Virginia, and each one was given a name as special as they are. If you’re wondering which names were used the most, and how other birth trends looked across the Commonwealth, here’s what the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) found.
The Office of Vital Records (OVR) in the VDH released the top 15 baby names for children born in 2025.
Recommended Videos
“Choosing your child’s name is more than a tradition—it’s a defining moment,” said Virginia Health Commissioner B. Cameron Webb, MD, JD. “It might carry the weight of a family legacy, echo a name heard long ago that never left your heart or emerge as the perfect fit when you finally see their face. No matter how you choose it, the name will start the first chapter of a lifelong story.”
“What I love about these names is that they never feel outdated,” said Celes Davis, chief deputy state registrar for the Commonwealth of Virginia. “They’ve stood the test of time, and there’s a reason families continue to choose them—they’re strong, beautiful, and meaningful in every stage of life.”
Liam and Charlotte ranked as Virginia’s most popular baby names in 2025, holding the No. 1 spots also from the 2024 charts.
Top 15 Names for Girls and Boys
|Overall Ranking for 2025
|Boys
|Girls
|1
|Liam
|Charlotte
|2
|Noah
|Emma
|3
|Oliver
|Sophia
|4
|Theodore
|Olivia
|5
|Henry
|Amelia
|6
|William
|Isabella
|7
|James
|Evelyn
|8
|Elijah
|Mia
|9
|Lucas
|Elizabeth
|10
|John
|Eleanor
|11
|Benjamin
|Ava
|12
|Levi
|Eliana
|13
|Samuel
|Ailany
|14
|Thomas
|Lily
|15
|Daniel
|Sofia
Most popular baby names for Asian, Black, Hispanic and White parents.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Asian
|Boys
|Muhammad
|Noah
|Liam
|Theodore
|Lucas
|Girls
|Emma
|Chloe
|Sophia
|Charlotte
|Sofia
|Black
|Boys
|Noah
|Elijah
|Josiah
|Ezra
|Kairo
|Girls
|Naomi
|Ava
|Nova
|Serenity
|Eliana
|Hispanic
|Boys
|Liam
|Noah
|Thiago
|Mateo
|Ethan
|Girls
|Ailany
|Isabella
|Mia
|Emma
|Camila
|White
|Boys
|Theodore
|Henry
|William
|James
|Oliver
|Girls
|Charlotte
|Eleanor
|Emma
|Olivia
|Amelia
Baby Name Trends
Baby name trends are constantly changing, with new favorites emerging, classic names making comebacks, and more unique names gaining popularity over the past five years. Whether families are influenced by pop culture, nature, and timeless appeal, these names are helping define a new generation.
Boys
|Rank
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|1
|Liam
|Liam
|Liam
|Liam
|Liam
|Liam
|2
|Noah
|Noah
|Noah
|Noah
|Noah
|Noah
|3
|William
|James
|James
|James
|James
|Oliver
|4
|James
|William
|Oliver
|Oliver
|William
|Theodore
|5
|Oliver
|Oliver
|William
|William
|Oliver
|Henry
Girls
|Rank
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|1
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|2
|Olivia
|Olivia
|Olivia
|Olivia
|Olivia
|Emma
|3
|Ava
|Emma
|Emma
|Emma
|Sophia
|Sophia
|4
|Emma
|Ava
|Ava
|Sophia
|Emma
|Olivia
|5
|Amelia
|Sophia
|Amelia
|Amelia
|Amelia
|Amelia
In 2000, Jacob and Hannah were the top names, with 869 baby boys named Jacob and 708 baby girls named Hannah. Other classics such as Christopher, Madison, Joshua and Elizabeth were close behind.
To learn more about the popular names of those around the U.S. as far back as 1960, use the Social Security Administration’s Popular Names by Decade tool.
Fun Facts About Virginia Birthdays for 2025
- Month Most Births Occurred In: August (8,310)
- Least Number of Births Occurred In: November (7,111)
- Day Most Births Occurred on: September 5 (351 births)
- Most common birthday of the week: Wednesday (15,144 births)
- Least common birthday of the week: Sunday (9,314 births)
- Total Born as Twins: 2,837
- Total Born as Triplets: 55
- New Year’s Eve Births (December 31, 2024): 177
- New Year’s Day Births (January 1, 2025): 220
- Babies sharing a birthday with Mom: 267
- Babies sharing a birthday with Dad: 268
Visit Virginia’s Office of Vital Records to learn more personal records request data including birth and death certificates, and marriage and divorce records.