WATCH: Evergreen Baptist church holds tornado anniversary service

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – It was on this day 10 years ago the unimaginable happened in Appomattox County. An EF-3 Tornado touched down in Evergree, leveling homes, a church and leaving families picking up the pieces. Tuesday night, members of that community gathered together at Evergreen Baptist Church to hold an anniversary service of worship and remembrance. 10 News Photojournalist Dwayne Murrell was there Tuesday night and has more.