90-year-old woman dies in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 90-year-old woman was killed in a Campbell County crash Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., state troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Scotts Farm Road. Authorities say 90-year-old Phyllis Matroni Profitt, of Lynchburg, was driving west on Richmond Highway in a Honda Ridgeline in the left lane when she crossed the fog line into the median. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to a stop on the eastbound side of Richmond Highway.

Profitt died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. The crash remains under investigation.