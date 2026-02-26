City of Lynchburg to begin free water service line material inspections

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Water Resources, in partnership with contractors Hazen and Sawyer, and Whitman, Requardt and Assoicates will begin to conduct free inspections of customers’ water service line materials in select locations throughout the city as part of the LWR’s Pure Pipe Lynchburg program, officials said.

Starting Thursday, utility crews will begin inspections for customers who have already granted approval for this work to be completed. Inspections will either be performed through in-home identification of the service line material or through outdoor “potholing.” Potholing allows crews to locate and identify underground water service line materials without major excavation.

“Through this initiative, we are continuing our mission to ensure the delivery of a reliable supply of clean and safe drinking water to our customers from source to tap,” said Tim Mitchell, Director of Lynchburg Water Resources. “These inspections are a free service and a proactive step we are taking to ensure that quality pipes are delivering quality water to our customers.”

While conducting in-home and outdoor potholing inspections at approved properties, WRA representatives will also go door-to-door in nearby work areas to offer free inspections to additional customers. In cases where lead or qualifying galvanized pipes are found, the City will offer to replace these eligible service lines at no cost to the property owner.

“Verifying the material of water service lines across the city equips us with the knowledge we need to plan ahead and strengthen our water system for the long-term,” Mitchell said. “This work is essential not only to meet new regulations, but also to continue to protect public health.”

Customers interested in taking advantage of this free service can view and submit the City’s access agreement here.