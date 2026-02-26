Halifax county working to fill finance director position following controversies

HALIFAX CO., Va. – Halifax County is now on its third finance director since January, following two departures tied to public comments by members of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors

The first controversy began in January, when interim Finance Director Tomeka Morgan resigned and filed a cease-and-desist letter after comments made by Vice Chair Robbie Smart on the local podcast “Halifacts Oasis.” During the discussion, the host referenced the term “extortion,” prompting Smart to respond, “I don’t disagree.” Morgan later cited those remarks in her resignation.

Smart said he was not directly accusing Morgan of extortion but was instead expressing frustration about the circumstances behind which Morgan was hired and the salary she was paid. “It was just the idea that more was being charged, and we couldn’t find anybody else,” Smart said. “Not saying it was, but I can see how people think that.”

Board Chairman Larry Roller defended Smart, saying the remarks were taken out of context. “I didn’t see any intent on his part,” Roller said. “But that really depends on your point of view.”

Morgan did not respond to a request for comment.

The controversy continued when the board appointed School Finance Director Dr. Karen Bucklew to the position. The move drew immediate criticism from some board members and members of the public, who raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest. Roller dismissed those concerns, saying the appointment was meant to promote cooperation between county departments.

Bucklew resigned weeks later amid the backlash, leaving the board without a permanent finance director as it works to finalize the county budget and set tax rates. County officials say tax rates must be set by April in order to issue real estate tax bills in May.

The board has since appointed John Montoro as interim finance director. His contract runs through April.