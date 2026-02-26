Lynchburg City Schools will begin daily metal detector screenings at Heritage High in March

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools will begin daily metal detector screenings at Heritage High School, district officials said. Students are to enter at their usual door, walk through a metal-detection frame or be scanned by a hand-held detector before classes begin.

Travis Marshall, chief operating officer of Lynchburg City Schools, said the measure is intended to give students greater confidence about safety at school. He described the screening as an “extra layer of security” meant to protect students while they attend class.

“The confidence level of our students coming to school. They don’t have to worry; they don’t have to fear anything. They’re coming to school knowing there’s a process in place that would keep them safe and keep them protected and it was one extra layer of security that we were able to provide.”

Marshall also said the district has found very few weapons during past screenings and that suspicious items sometimes prompt staff to redirect students for additional checks and conversations with families.

“As far as weapons go, the magic numbers been zero, so it’s a beautiful thing. As far as suspicious items, every now and then we redirect kids through that process and talk to their families and talk to the students about how that should be.”

A parent at Lynchburg City Schools said she supports the extra security and noted metal detectors are common in many public places.

“It gives a layer of protection for my kids, and all kids alike. You go so many places, courts, different places, they’re everywhere.”

If an alarm sounds during screening, students will be checked separately. Bags may be searched, and possession of prohibited items will result in disciplinary action, the district said. The district also said there are medical exemptions and private, staff-conducted checks for students with medical devices or privacy concerns. Parents are encouraged to visit the district website or call the school for details.