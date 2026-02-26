Pulaski County issues “One Bag Challenge” to clean up community

PULASKI CO., Va. – The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the County School Board announced the return of the “One Bag Challenge,” a community-wide litter reduction initiative running from Thursday, Feb. 26, through June 30.

The challenge is building off the success of last year which saw 339 participants collect over 1600 bgs of trash and 227 tires.

County officials issued the following in a release:

The Challenge: Pick It Up, Pulaski

The Board of Supervisors challenges every citizen, business, organization, and club in Pulaski County to pick up at least one bag of trash along a littered road or waterway. To participate and enter for prizes, citizens must:

1. Pick up at least one bag of litter.

2. Document the effort with a photo of the bag(s).

3. Submit the photo, bag count, location, and contact information to Laura Walters at lwalters@pulaskicounty.org or via text to (540) 230-6272.

4. Pictures of you and your bags will be shared on the Pulaski Board of Supervisors Clean Community Council social media sites

Incentives and Prizes

To recognize those displaying “Pulaski County Pride,” participants will be entered into several drawings:

· Monthly Drawings (Board of Supervisors and School Board): Three winners will receive a $100 VISA Gift Card during the March, April, May, and June board meetings.

· Grand Prize (most bags picked up): Tickets to a Pulaski Motorsports Park racing event.

· Student Scholarship: Middle and High School students can compete for a $1,000 scholarship through an essay contest or social media project and bag pickup.

· Youth awards: K-5th grade students can participate in poster and coloring contests to receive tickets to a Calfee Park baseball game. These completed pictures and posters will be shared on social media and in the Pulaski County Patriot. More information will be shared through Pulaski County Schools. Winners will be selected for gift cards to local businesses.

· Club Challenge: New this year, the School Clubs will be entered in the $100 drawings, and the one picking up the most bags will win a $250 grand prize for their organization.

· Parks & Rec Club: Club winners (most bags picked up) will receive a pizza party. Individual club participants will also receive Calfee baseball tickets.

Support and Safety

Free supplies—including reflective safety vests, gloves, trash pickers, and orange bags—are available for pickup at the County Administration Building (143 Third Street N.W., Pulaski) and the School Board Office.

“This challenge is about more than just cleaning our county; it’s about taking responsibility for the place we call home,” said Laura Walters, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “We want Pulaski County to be clean, welcoming, and a point of pride for every resident. Show your Pulaski County Pride by your participation and “Pick It Up Pulaski.”

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that a zero-tolerance policy for littering remains in effect. Deputies will be increasing enforcement of unsecured loads, illegal dumping, and littering throughout the challenge period. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office supports this policy and will also be prosecuting anyone charged with littering.

For more information on rules and participation, please visit the Pulaski County website or follow the Clean Community Council on Facebook.

#PickItUpPulaski #OneBagChallenge

Pulaski County