Bedford County Supervisor stands by comments about Somali immigrants and affordable housing

BEDFORD, Va. – A member of the Bedford County, Virginia Board of Supervisors is facing backlash after making inflammatory comments about affordable housing during a public meeting.

Supervisor Bob Davis said of proposed affordable housing units: “They’re going to be filled with the scum of the earth. They’re going to be Somalian men who are brought in here for the very reason of destroying us, raping our women and children, murdering us.”

An anonymous viewer who contacted 10 News said “I find it absolutely disgusting and revolting that an elected official is saying terrible things like this.”

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, an estimated about 2.6% of Bedford County residents were born outside the United States, equivalent to roughly 2,100 foreign-born people out of a population of nearly 80,000.

According to World Population Review, only 2% of people in Virginia are Muslim. They also cite that only 0.04% of Virginians are Somalian, with an estimated total of 3,990 statewide.

There is no specific measurement available for Somali people in Bedford County.

In an interview with 10 News, Davis defended his remarks and said he does not consider himself racist.

“I’m not picking on blacks. I’m not a racist,” Davis said. “I have two family members that are black. They’re part of my family. I love them both. And, you know, so if you want to know, is Bob Davis racist? Call them up. Ask them.”

Asked to define racism in his own words, Davis said: “I think it’s real simple. It’s someone who judges from lack of information or evidence that’s prejudicial.”

Davis also elaborated on his comments about Muslims and immigrants.

“How about I put it this way… illegals, and that would include Muslims, which is what Somalians are, and their culture is completely different than ours,” he said.

He said the “evidence is clear” to support his concerns.

“I mean, honestly, back when 9-11 happened… why is it that we’re fighting Muslims on the other side of the world and then we’re letting them here in this country?” Davis said. “The information is available to anyone who wants to see.”

Davis said he stands by his remarks.

“I’m not going to say something that I stand on and apologize for,” he said. “If someone feels like they have something to fear from what I said, I’m not sure why they would feel that. Again, I am protected by the First Amendment and my speech, and I was elected, I can be unelected.”

Beyond immigration-related concerns, Davis said his opposition to affordable housing proposals centers on infrastructure and growth.

“There’s only so many places to put houses and there’s only so much water,” he said. “There’s only so many cars that can go on the road without the roads being unsafe.”

During the same board meeting, Davis was the lone vote against allowing the county sheriff to apply for a DUI enforcement grant through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. He said his position is rooted in his views on probable cause and government overreach.

“I am a very strong advocate for, if I ain’t done nothing wrong, I don’t want to be harassed for it,” Davis said. “Without probable cause, no citizen should be pulled over. And that’s a constitutional guarantee.”

He added, “I’m just very much opposed to those random stops. And again, it has more to do with probable cause than anything else.”

Davis also acknowledged he previously received a DUI.

“Yes, I got a DUI,” he said, adding that the experience did not change his view on enforcement grants tied to traffic stops.

The controversy comes as debates over housing growth and immigration continue across Virginia, including actions by Gov. Abigail Spanberger regarding cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

For some residents, however, the focus remains on Davis’ original remarks — and whether they reflect the views and responsibilities of an elected official representing all county residents.