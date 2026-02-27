Gov. Spanberger issues proclamation celebrating 100 years of Black History Month

On Friday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger issued a proclamation that recognized Feb. 2026 as the 100th anniversary of Black History Month.

“A century ago, Virginian Dr. Carter G. Woodson first introduced the concept of what ultimately became Black History Month — a time to promote Black heritage and culture. In the years since, we’ve come together as Virginians each February to honor the Black leaders who have shaped the Commonwealth and the country we know today.

As we mark 100 years celebrating Black History Month, I’m proud to join Virginians in recognizing the legacy of Dr. Woodson and the invaluable contributions of Black Americans. This milestone also serves as an opportunity to recommit ourselves to embracing the full history of our Commonwealth by ensuring our kids and grandkids learn the stories and sacrifices of every Virginia — not just a select few.

We must always — not just this month — honor the achievements of Black Virginians. As Governor of Virginia, I look forward to continuing to celebrate the contributions of these incredible leaders, build a future where all Virginians feel a sense of belonging, and make sure every member of our next generation has the opportunities and support they need to fulfill their dreams."

Gov. Abigail Spanberger