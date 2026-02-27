Lynchburg City Schools asks city for $42 million for capital improvement plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is asking the city for just over $42 million — about $2.7 million more than last year — to support its capital improvement plan and day-to-day operations.

“Funding towards schools, I’m always going to be a thumbs up because they’re the environments where our kids spend the majority of their waking hours. Environment effects mental health, it can even affect, the outlook on self in so many ways.”

The school district has submitted a list of needs to the city manager that outlines building repairs, maintenance priorities, and operational costs tied to the capital plan.

“Probably one of the biggest or most costly things that comes with schools are the teachers and the people. The teachers are very important. They’re an interictal part of educating our next generation of the future.”

Vice Mayor Curt Diemer urged parents to attend public budget meetings where the school board and Lynchburg City Council meet jointly to review requests and timelines.

“I would encourage them to attend upcoming city council school board budget joint work sessions. We always do that where the school board and city council get together. Those are usually public things.”

Graphic (WSLS) (WSLS2026)

A chart provided by 10 News shows city contributions to the school district in recent years and gives context for how funding has trended. The district says the plan balances everyday operations with long-term building repairs and safety improvements.

“I know these things are expensive and I know it’s just one piece of a giant pie where all the funding needs to go but if we’re going to invest in anything, let it be the education of the future of our children.”

Parents said they will watch for clear timelines, visible safety upgrades and greater transparency about spending if city leaders approve additional funding. The district and the city will decide next steps through the budget process and can expect public scrutiny as they do.