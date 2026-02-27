Republicans and Democrats Clash Over Virginia Redistricting

A debate over redistricting is heating up in Virginia as voters prepare to decide the issue in a statewide referendum, but with legal challenges now trying to block the vote, the future of that question remains uncertain.

This comes after a judge in Tazewell County issued an order that appears to pause parts of the redistricting process.

Some Republicans say it’s rigging the elections, while some Democrats say it’s actually making them fair again.

“I think it’s fair to level the playing field,” Senior Advisor with Virginians for Fair Elections Trish White-Boyd (D) said.

“There’s a very clear constitutional questions,” Lynchburg City Councilman Marty Misjuns (R) said.

So what is redistricting?

“After every 10 years, when the census is completed, the lines for congressional districts are redrawn,” White-Boyd said.

The difference is, this redistricting would be done mid-decade, lasting only until the 2030 census.

White-Boyd supports redistricting, saying it could counter moves in states like Texas, where mid-decade redistricting added five republican seats.

“We did redraw the maps in a way that would create ten democratic leaning seats to one, but they’re taking it a step further, just like California. They’re taking it to the voters,” she said.

Voters across Virginia will head to the polls April 21 to decide whether to approve redistricting.

When you head to the polls, the redistricting question is the only one you’ll see on your ballot. All you have to do is vote yes or no.

But some groups are now asking the courts to block that referendum.

“We’re trying to get the judge to tell us what we can do. There’s a lot of questions right now,” Misjuns said.

Misjuns is among local leaders pushing for a court order to pause the referendum - seeking judicial clarity.

He says the timeline, combined with early voting, raises constitutional concerns.

“Can’t be submitted to the qualified voters any sooner than 90 days. Well, 90 days from January 16th when that joint resolution passed, would be April 16th. Why are we presenting that question beginning March 6th? Seems very clear that there’s a constitutional question there that also needs to be answered,” he said.

Misjuns tells 10 News he believes the move could disenfranchise republican voters.

“Democrats aren’t just trying to disenfranchise Republicans in Virginia by robbing them of fair representation through this mid-decade gerrymander - they’re also shredding every constitutional safeguard to get it done,” he said.

A judge in Lynchburg is expected to rule Monday on whether to issue an injunction.