Town of Pulaski welcomes The Great Wilderness Brewing Company downtown

PULASKI, Va. – After months of anticipation, the Town of Pulaski held a grand opening for their newest business: The Great Wilderness Brewing Company.

The brewery is owned by Scott Rockafellow, a United States Marine Corps veteran. Locals hope that Great Wilderness will stimulate business growth in Downtown Pulaski, which has struggled to keep businesses long-term.

“I think it’s a great thing. We need more restaurants, we need more entertainment, and I think this is gonna be a combination of both. I think things are looking up for Pulaski. We’re gonna have great times here and I’m looking forward to it.” Vicky Steele, Pulaski County Resident

There are plans to build up the outdoor space, possibly bringing a live music stage, beer garden and cornhole leagues. The brewery will be open five days a week, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays.