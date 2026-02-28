Skip to main content
Danville Social Services warns of SNAP text scams

DANVILLE, Va. – On Friday, the Danville Department of Social Services warned residents of ongoing text scams regarding SNAP benefits.

Social Services said that they have received reports of customers receiving text messages stating that their SNAP benefits are about to end, then directing them to call 866-985-2150. Those who call the number are then asked for their account information, which allows the scammers to access their accounts.

The Danville Department of Social Services said the SNAP program does not send text messages about benefit termination, and will never ask a customer to call an unfamiliar number to verify account information.

If you have received one of these messages, do not contact the number listed and delete it immediately.

If you live in Danville and have any questions about your SNAP benefits, contact the Danville Department of Social Services directly at 434-799-6543.

