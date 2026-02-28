Pulaski County kicks off annual One Bag Challenge

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County has kicked off its One Bag Challenge, a communitywide litter reduction initiative.

“We have seen a decrease in some of our litter on the roadsides in Pulaski County since we started the One Bag Challenge,” said Anthony Akers, assistant county administrator.

Last year, nearly 350 participants collected more than 1,600 bags of trash. Organizers say this year’s effort could be even bigger.

“Everyone has embraced the One Bag Challenge, and we can’t believe how many people are involved and taking so much pride in our community. They’re cleaning up the roadways each year,” Akers said.

Brett Downey, an investigator with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, said the department is glad to support the initiative.

“We’re happy to be a part of the One Bag Challenge and assist as much as we can,” Downey said. “We live in a beautiful community, and we just want to help take care of our community.”

Downey said the community’s support comes as no surprise.

“The community has always stepped up, and they’ve never failed to do so,” he said.

Akers echoed that sentiment.

“It’s the spirit of Pulaski County. We look after each other. We live in an absolutely great community full of wonderful people. So it’s not surprising that people stepped up,” he said.

Participants have a chance to win prizes, and one Pulaski County student will receive a scholarship.

“We have a scholarship opportunity for a student to write an essay and also be a part of picking up the trash, and we will provide a $1,000 scholarship for the winner of the One Bag Challenge,” Akers said.

Organizers encourage residents to grab a bag and help keep Pulaski County’s roads litter-free.