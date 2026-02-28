Roanoke man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Augusta County, facing multiple charges

AUGUSTA CO., Va. – The August County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Roanoke man had been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in the county.

According to officials, the pursuit began at 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on I-81 for speeding.

Recommended Videos

When the deputy caught up to the vehicle, it immediately exited at the Verona exit, disregarding the stop sign. The driver refused to stop and continued to elude deputies until the pursuit ended in a Food Lion parking lot.

The vehicle spun out of control within the parking lot before continuing behind the building. The deputy was then able to pin the suspect vehicle behind the building.

Officials say that the suspect then exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. A Sheriff’s Office K9 assisted deputies in apprehending the man without further incident.

The driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jerry Underwood of Roanoke, who was wanted on two separate probation violations.

The following charges were obtained by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:

19.2-306 – Probation Violation for Possession and Distribution of Methamphetamine – (Franklin County)

19.2-306 – Probation Violation for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement and Two Counts of Hit and Run – (Roanoke City)

18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Drug (Third or Subsequent Offense)

18.2-250 – Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

18.2-308.4 – Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

18.2-308.2 – Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

46.2-817 – Felony Eluding Law Enforcement

Underwood was transported to Augusta Health for medical treatment and released. He is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.