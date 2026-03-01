“It’s a very complex issue”: Political Analyst Ed Lynch breaks down death of Iran leader Khamanei

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, it was announced that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in strikes from the U.S. and Israel.

This comes as tensions have escalated in Iran, where citizens have gathered to protest their government throughout 2026. In addition to a wanted regime change, Trump has also claimed that Iran has continued to proceed with its nuclear weapons program.

