Governors Hill neighbors express concern over parking

BEDFORD, Va. – John Perry, a Governors Hill resident, said a new entrance and more cars will create access problems for people who already park on streets and driveways.

“It’ll be a big issue to the people who live down there. Where the people are parking in their streets and their driveway, if their main entrance is there, it’ll be a big, big problem for them getting in and out of the driveway.”

The homeowners’ association for Governors Hill told 10News the new construction near the lower entrance is not part of their subdivision but is a separate development.

“Please note we have had an uphill struggle to not be associated with the new development, so please do not refer to it as Governors Hill. It is Governors Reserve”

Perry said a separate main entrance on Industrial Avenue could ease pressure inside the subdivision, but residents will have to wait to see how construction and traffic patterns play out.

“If we have a main entrance on Industrial Avenue, I don’t think that traffic will be that bad over here. I don’t know yet, so we won’t know until there are buildings and see what happens.”

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said the project could affect travel safety for children who live on the connecting road.

“The safety would be for the kids because there are more young families and small children who live on the road that will connect to this other section.”

Another anonymous resident described current parking limits on individual lots and worried there is nowhere for extra cars to go during gatherings.

“Think about it yourself. If you live on a 50-foot wide lot, and you have a party, your lucky to have two cars on the pad, one car parked in front of your house. Where’s everybody else going to park?”

10 News reported the new buildings were announced years ago and that the project went through multiple planning and council attempts, first in 2020 and finally passing on the third try in 2025.

The homeowners’ association said nearby projects are intended to add housing to attract business to the area. Residents said city or developer plans for parking, traffic management, and pedestrian safety have not been adequately explained to everyone who lives in Governors Hill.