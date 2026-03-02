City of Roanoke extends Williamson Road survey deadline

ROANOKE, Va. – If you haven’t had a chance to weigh in on the recent changes to Williamson Road, there’s still time.

The City of Roanoke has extended its survey, so residents can weigh in on the new center turn lane and the reduction in travel lanes. The new deadline to provide feedback is March 3.

The safety improvement project began last fall on Williamson Road, stretching from Pocahontas Avenue to Angell Avenue. The goal? To slow down traffic, reduce crashes, and make the corridor safer for everyone, as about one in five of the city’s car crashes occur along this stretch.

Between 2019 and 2023, six pedestrians were killed on Williamson Road, roughly one-third of all pedestrian deaths in Roanoke.

You can take the survey here.