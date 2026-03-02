Consumer Reports: Checking for spring savings

March may not be filled with blockbuster sales, but there are still ways you can save money. Consumer Reports says the changing of seasons can mean big savings ahead of spring.

“March is not a big sale month…but if you dig deeper, if you look closer, you will still find some good savings.” Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports

Recommended Videos

The experts at Consumer Reports track prices year-round, and they say March is all about timing your purchases to the season.

“At the end of February, beginning of March, you’ll start to see sales on winter items as retailers are trying to get them off the shelves. And at the same time, you’ll see spring sales as they’re trying to get consumers thinking ahead.” Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports

That includes some big discounts on vacuums. According to CR, if you have bare floors or lots of stairs, you may want a canister vac. For carpeting, consider an upright. Another option? A second vacuum you can keep on a different floor.

As allergy season approaches, you might see discounts on air purifiers, but CR says check the price of replacement filters that you’ll need to change every six to 12 months—they can really add up.

For a fast and efficient purifier, look for one with a higher CADR rating, which indicates how much clean air a purifier delivers at high speed—often HEPA filters have the highest. Also, since they run all the time, noise matters — roughly 50 decibels is about the hum of a refrigerator.

“Make sure that you’re checking prices for the items that you’re going to need because you might find some good sales this month.” Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports

And hoping to see your hoop dreams play out on a bigger screen? March Madness brings some bracket-busting TV bargains that’ll have you cheering all month long.