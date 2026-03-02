Fight leads to shots fired incident in Martinsville, man arrested out-of-state

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A fight led to shots being fired in Martinsville early on Sunday, Martinsville Police Department said.

MPD said they responded to a call regarding a fight in progress at Wild Magnolia’s around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday. While officers neared the scene, it was reported that shots had been fired in the building. Upon arrival, officers learned the individual who had fired the shots had left the scene. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

After an investigation, law enforcement said they identified 22-year-old Tanner Crowder as the suspect and charged him with the following:

shoot into an occupied dwelling

reckless handling of a firearm

discharging a firearm in the city

shooting in a public place

Authorities said that later on Sunday, Crowder was located and arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in Guilford County, N.C. Crowder is now being held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bond on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant, pending extradition.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Sergeant Jason Vaughan at 276-403-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463).