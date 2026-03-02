Man charged with animal cruelty after incident in Henry Co., sheriff’s office investigating

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a 48-year-old man had been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after an incident in Henry County Monday.

According to officials, deputies with the HCSO responded to the 300 block of Robin Road in the Axton area after receiving a report that a dog had been shot.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the complainant, who advised that her pet chihuahua had been struck by gunfire. She reported hearing two gunshots from a neighboring residence while she was inside her home. When she went outside, she discovered that her dog had been shot. The dog was immediately transported to the emergency veterinarian clinic for the injuries it had sustained.

The complainant identified her neighbor as Brad Flood. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Flood had left the area. Deputies later contacted Flood by telphone and he returned to the scene to speak with deputies.

Flood told deputies that his neighbor’s dog was in his backyard with several other dogs, barking and refusing to leave. He said he went inside his residence, retrieved a gun, and returned back outside to see the dogs still on his property.

Officials say Flood admitted to firing one shot in their direction in an attempt to scare them away, but stated he did not believe he struck any of them.

Officials recovered a 9 mm handgun at the scene and there were two missing rounds from the magazine, consistent with the neighbor’s complaint of hearing two shots. Based on the physical evidence, witness statements, and the significant gunshot wound sustained by the dog, Flood was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

• Maiming of a Companion Animal - 18.2-144

• Animal Cruelty - 3.2-6570

Flood was brought before a magistrate on both charges and was subsequently held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $1,000.00 secured bond.