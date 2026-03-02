Project Manager gives update to Wasena Bridge Replacement Poject

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wasena Bridge Replacement Project is around 80% complete and is expected to reach its summer completion date.

Project manager Josephus Johnson-Koroma told 10 News that construction is coming along smoothly and that the focus is currently on finishing the connection of the Wasena and Old Southwest neighborhoods.

A series of steel tub girders is also being placed to ensure safety and support.

“The structural steel girders are the superstructure element that supports the bridge and actually supports the deck and bridge deck,” Johnson-Koroma said. “We’ve got the structural steel girders over the Roanoke River. So the next piece, which is the last piece [and] spans over the railroad, will be installed next month.”

While the winter weather did affect construction, Johnson-Koroma said it was only delayed for around a week.

Johnson-Koroma also talked about the accommodations that the bridge will have.

“You’ve got overlooks on the bridge, we’ve got lighting on the bottom of the bridge and also on the top. We’ve got wider sidewalks on the bridge and bike accommodations, also a roundabout on the old southwest side of the bridge to help the traffic flow.”