Roanoke County secures $6.3 million in funding for McAfee Knob trailhead improvements

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County has secured $6.3 million in funding for improvements in the support parking and transit access areas for the McAfee Knob trailhead.

The funding is federal Congressionally Directed Spending, and was secured with the help of Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

Recommended Videos

Roanoke County has worked with the National Park Service and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, alongside 29 federal, state, regional, and local partners, to advance parking and transit access improvements since 2023.

“This funding is an important step forward for Roanoke County and the hikers who enjoy this iconic destination. These improvements will ease traffic congestion, enhance safety, and improve access to one of our community’s most valued destinations. We are grateful to Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner for their continued advocacy and support.” Board of Supervisors Chair Tammy Shepherd

The following upgrades are planned for the area:

expanded and paved parking with ADA-accessible spaces

waterless restrooms

a permanent shuttle stop shelter

improved signage

enhanced pedestrian connections to the Appalachian Trail bridge over Route 311

The County plans to share additional details on the project as they become available.