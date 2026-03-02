Spanberger orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, in remembrance of Rev. Jesse Jackson

FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful Jesse Jackson with his wife, Jacqueline, salutes the cheering crowd at Operation Push in Chicago, March 10, 1988. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger issued a flag order on Monday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, on Sunday, March 7, 2026. Jackson passed away on Feb. 17. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Here is the Governor’s full statement:

