Spanberger orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, in remembrance of Rev. Jesse Jackson

Gov. Abigail Spanberger issued a flag order on Monday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, on Sunday, March 7, 2026. Jackson passed away on Feb. 17. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Here is the Governor’s full statement:
Recommended Videos
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. We honor his decades of service as a minister, community leader, and international civil rights leader.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 7, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 2nd Day of March, 2026.
Sincerely,Gov. Abigail Spanberger