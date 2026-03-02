Throwing Shade VA returns, allowing plant buyers to receive discounts on native trees, shrubs

Looking to plant some trees or shrubs? Luckily, the Virginia Department of Forestry has brought back Throwing Shade VA!

Throwing Shade VA is a program designed to incentivize residents to plant native species of trees and shrubs, which have benefits to the local environment, and provide resources for native wildlife.

The program offers buyers a $25 discount on eligible trees and shrubs that are valued at $50 or more. To get your discount, you can scan the given QR code on your preferred plant, or complete a survey to show to your clerk at checkout.

“More than 7,750 discounted plants were purchased through Throwing Shade VA last year. And this year, we are excited to make the discount available to more Virginians by partnering with new locations in Northern Virginia, Southwest Virginia and even the Eastern Shore...with all of our wonderful nursery partners from last year participating again. With so many eligible species available, there are native plants for any landscaping project you might have.” Molly O’Liddy, Urban and Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator

The following locations in Southwest and Central Virginia are participating in this year’s program:

For a full list of locations, as well as additional information on the program, click here.