Dick and Dave’s to host 23rd Annual Miracle Day Radiothon, to benefit Carilion Children’s Hospital

Greg Moore , 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – This Friday, Q-99 is hosting its 23rd Annual Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day Radiothon, raising money for Carilion Children’s.

The Radiothon runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature stories from local families whose children have received care through Carilion Children’s, our local children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Organizers say every donation helps fund lifesaving treatment, advanced equipment, and critical support for children and families in Southwest Virginia. Over the past 23 years, the radiothon has raised more than $3 million, and all of that money stays local.

