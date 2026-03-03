Centra to close Bedford Hospice House in April

BEDFORD, Va. – Centra announced that it will close the hospice house in Bedford because rising operating costs have outpaced donations, the health system said.

Centra said home-based hospice services will continue in Bedford and that staff are working with current patients and families to find the best care options.

Centra set April 15 as the hospice house’s official closing date.

“I appreciate people that can do that type of setting with people because that’s a hard job for anybody I would think. I can’t understand why they are getting rid of it, makes no sense to me.”

Centra said the hospice in Lynchburg will remain open. The health system also pointed to low-cost lodging available for families at the Dawson Inn and to partners such as the Dawn/Center Foundation for additional help and referrals.

Centra said it is assisting families on a case-by-case basis and advised people seeking help or more information to contact Centra Bedford Hospice.