Danville Fire Department announces launch of PulsePoint Respond app

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department announced Tuesday the launch of PulsePoint Respond in the City of Danville in partnership with the Danville Emergency Communications Center.

PulsePoint Respond is a free mobile app that can alert CPR-trained community members when someone nearby may be experiencing sudden cardiac arrest in a public location, while first responders are being dispatched.

Deputy Chief Ryan Campbell highlighted how PulsePoint Respond supports early intervention by connecting willing, CPR-trained bystanders to time-sensitive medical emergencies and by helping users quickly locate nearby automated external defibrillators.

PulsePoint Respond empowers everyday citizens to provide lifesaving assistance to victims of sudden cardiac arrest. App subscribers who indicate they are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and willing to assist can be notified if someone nearby is experiencing a possible cardiac arrest and may require CPR.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen without warning, and in those first few minutes, CPR and an AED can make the difference,” said Deputy Chief Ryan Campbell, Danville Fire Department. “PulsePoint Respond helps connect CPR-trained residents who are willing to help with emergencies happening in public places nearby. It also helps people quickly find an AED and reinforces what to do until our crews arrive. This is another way we are strengthening community readiness in Danville. In addition to CPR-needed alerts, PulsePoint provides increased situational awareness by giving users a real-time view of emergency activity in the community. For residents, it is a way to stay informed. For trained responders, it is an opportunity to help when seconds matter.”

The Danville Fire Department responded to over 8,000 incidents last year, including 49 cardiac arrest events. City leaders encourage CPR-trained residents, healthcare professionals, and anyone willing to get trained to download PulsePoint Respond.