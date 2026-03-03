Gov. Spanberger announces nearly $9 million investment in Interstate Group facility in Giles County

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Williamsburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced that Interstate Group LLC is investing $8.9 million to “expand operations” at their Giles County manufacturing facility. This investment is expected to create 46 new jobs.

“Interstate Group’s decision to expand in Giles County underscores why Virginia continues to be a top destination for American manufacturers. This multi-million-dollar investment will create good‑paying jobs in the New River Valley and strengthen the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector. We are proud to support companies that choose to invest and reinvest in the future of the Commonwealth.” Gov. Abigail Spanberger

“Interstate Group is excited to expand our operations and continue investing in Giles County and the Commonwealth of Virginia. This investment will allow us to meet the growing demand for simple, reliable cargo, dump, and utility trailers while creating new jobs for the community. We appreciate the support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Giles County officials, and we look forward to contributing to the region’s long-term economic growth.” John Whitman, Interstate Group COO

Interstate Group manufactures trailers, and intends to expand their product availability throughout the East Coast. The Giles County facility is located in Glen Lyn.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Giles County to secure the project, and Spanberger approved a $200,000 grant to assist the county with the project.