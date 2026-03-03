Skip to main content
Renewal by Andersen of Roanoke donates and installs new windows at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia

Paul Eldert , 10 News

RMHC Logo (Courtesy of RMHC) (RMHC2026)

A local business is helping make a home away from home a little more comfortable for families in Ronaoke.

Renewal by Andersen of Roanoke donated and installed new windows at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Souhtwest Virginia.

Built in 1984, some of the windows in common areas were showing signs of wear or were no longer working properly. The new windows help improve safety, ventilation and comfort for those who use the space daily.

The project is part of the company’s “Love a Room” sponsorship, which helps maintain and upgrade spaces at the house so families can stay close to their children during medical treatment.

