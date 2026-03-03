Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announces reelection bid, campaign launch set for April 11

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue has announced he will seek reelection.

Perdue is expected to officially launch his campaign at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Harvester Performance Center. Community members can attend the event, and details about how to purchase tickets will be released soon.

Recommended Videos

The campaign kickoff will celebrate the town’s progress under Perdue’s leadership, and he will share his vision for the future of Rocky Mount.

Perdue was first elected in 2022. During his term, he says he has worked to strengthen and revitalize downtown, maintain strong financial stewardship, advance critical infrastructure and promote economic development.

“This campaign is about continuing the work we started,” Perdue said. “We have made meaningful progress, and we have a clear plan for the future. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in where Rocky Mount is headed.”