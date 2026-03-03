Special Election on redistricting moves forward after Lynchburg judge dismisses lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the upcoming special election on redistricting, allowing voters to head to the polls while legal questions about the vote could still remain.

The Lynchburg Circuit Court ruling came in a case filed by the City of Lynchburg against the Virginia State Board of Elections and the Virginia Department of Elections. The lawsuit sought to block the April 21 special election, which is tied to a proposed constitutional amendment that could change how legislative districts are drawn in Virginia.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts dismissed the case at this stage, letting the election proceed while leaving open the possibility that constitutional issues could be reviewed after the vote.

Lynchburg City Council member Curt Diemer criticized the election, saying, “This will violate not just my oath, but my conscience. This is clearly an illegal election.”

Opponents of the election plan to continue challenging it, potentially taking the case to the Virginia Supreme Court, which could decide whether the election process was lawful.

Election officials stressed they are focused on following the court’s directive and preparing for voting. Philip Baker, legal counsel for Dan Pence, the former Virginia Secretary of Administration, said, “We were here to get the directive from the court. That’s what we got, and we will run the election.”

Supporters of the ruling welcomed the decision. Jeff Rosner of the Lynchburg Democratic Committee said, “I really didn’t know what to expect, but I do agree with the judge’s decision.”

The committee also issued a statement saying, “Today, the Lynchburg Circuit Court dismissed another GOP attempt to stop the April 21 election. The court’s ruling is another affirmation of what the Virginia Supreme Court has already made clear: this referendum belongs to the voters.”

Early voting begins Friday, March 6, ahead of the April 21 special election. With the court’s decision, the election moves forward — but the legal fight may not be over, leaving voters and officials closely watching the process.