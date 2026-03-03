Two arrested in connection with drug bust in Covington

Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust in the Fairlawn area of Covington, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust in the Fairlawn area of Covington, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The seizure took place Feb. 25, when an Alleghany County deputy conducted a traffic stop after being alerted by the City of Covington Police Department and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force. A K-9 from the sheriff’s office quickly detected the odor of illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

During the vehicle search, deputies seized 199 grams of methamphetamine, about 1.8 grams of cocaine and $856 in cash. Elliott Wright and Katherine Walters were booked at the Alleghany Regional Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute.

Anyone who wants to report drug activity can call the Drug Task Force at 540-965-6308 or the sheriff’s office at 540-965-1770. People struggling with drug addiction can reach out to the Community Service Board at 540-965-2100.