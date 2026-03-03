Two suspects sought following February home invasion in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two suspects are being sought following a home invasion that occurred in February, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to reportsof a robbery in the 400 block of Riverland Road SE around 9:19 p.m. on Feb. 17. Upon arrival, the victims said two men with handguns forced their way into the home.

Authorities said the two men demanded money, but the victims had no cash on hand and attempted to give the suspects other items. After this, the suspects reportedly asked what the address was. Upon being told, they left without taking anything. Currently, investigators believe the suspects intended to target a different house.

Law enforcement said one suspect was wearing a dark bandana that covered his face and carried a silver semi-automatic handgun with black sights. The other suspect wore a ski mask that covered everything except for his eyes and mouth and carried a revolver. Both were found on surveillance footage:

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.