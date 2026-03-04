Consumer Reports: Chemicals found in hair products

When Consumer Reports investigated synthetic braiding hair last year, the organization found cancer-causing chemicals in every sample it tested. That raised concerns for James Rogers, the group’s director of product safety testing — both as a scientist and as a parent.

“Both of my daughters do use braids and they do use synthetic hair for their braids,” Rogers said. “I’m very concerned of their exposure to these chemicals when they choose to wear braids.”

Consumer Reports tested 30 additional braiding hair products, including human hair, plant-based hair and other synthetic braiding hair products. All 30 products contained volatile organic compounds, including acetone and small amounts of known carcinogens.

“Almost every product tested contained heavy metals,” Rogers said. “Lead was detected in 29 of 30 products.”

All nine human hair products Consumer Reports tested contained lead concentrations far above the organization’s level of concern.

Several products were found to have comparatively lower levels of contaminants. For one product, Dosso Beauty Hypoallergenic Kanekalon Fiber, none of the three heavy metals tested were detected.

“This suggests that in the production of synthetic braiding hair, these products can be made without being contaminated with these potentially harmful chemicals,” Rogers said.

Consumer Reports contacted all of the tested brands for comment. Of those that responded, some highlighted their own product testing and a few said they are reviewing or enhancing their testing procedures. Some brands also disputed Consumer Reports’ findings, challenging the methodology and risk assessment and pointing to differences in their own testing.

“The results of this testing will provide additional information that consumers, such as my two daughters, will be able to pick products that are safer when they choose to wear braids,” Rogers said.

Experts say you don’t have to stop wearing braids, but avoid burning or dipping hair in boiling water when possible, wear gloves during installation, take breaks between installs and pay attention to any itching, burning or pain that isn’t normal.

You can also check Consumer Reports’ ratings to see what products have lower contaminant levels.