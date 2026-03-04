Crews extinguish house fire in Botetourt Tuesday night, house considered total loss

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department announced Wednesday that crews battled a house fire Tuesday evening. All occupants were able to make it out of the house, but the home is considered a total loss.

According to officials, at 7:45 p.m., the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire on Tinker Mill Road. Units from the Troutville Volunteer Department arrived on scene to find a well-involved two-story house with heavy fire showing.

Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and remained on scene for approximately three hours conducting fire suppression, overhaul operations and ensuring the scene was safe before returning units and equipment to service.

All tenants got out of the home, with one transported by Botetourt Fire-EMS and another transported by personal vehicle, the Troutville Fire Department said.

The Fincastle Fire Department said that the house is considered to be a total loss and that there thoughts are with the family as they begin the recovery process.