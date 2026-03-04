Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival set for March 14

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City is ready to shamrock and roll with its Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Shamrock Festival. This year, it will be held on Saturday, March 14, in downtown Roanoke, featuring vendors, adult beverages, and live music.

The Shamrock Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 11 a.m. and the Celtic Celebration happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The parade will take place from Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue to Williamson Road. The Corned Beef and Co Celtic Celebration will be held on Jefferson Street between Campbell Avenue and Salem Avenue.