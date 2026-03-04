Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
53º
Join Insider
Trending
Gov. Spanberger announces nearly $9 million investment in Interstate Group facility in Giles County
Roanoke police investigating shooting outside Valley View Boulevard restaurant
From Coke floats to Cronuts, going viral can have a lasting effect on a small business
Healthcare worker disputes with HOA over snow removal and parking access
POLL: What are your thoughts on redistricting in Virginia?
The Current

Local News

Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival set for March 14

It’ll be held on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Pexels)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City is ready to shamrock and roll with its Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Shamrock Festival. This year, it will be held on Saturday, March 14, in downtown Roanoke, featuring vendors, adult beverages, and live music.

The Shamrock Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 11 a.m. and the Celtic Celebration happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The parade will take place from Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue to Williamson Road. The Corned Beef and Co Celtic Celebration will be held on Jefferson Street between Campbell Avenue and Salem Avenue.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.