Getting ready for spring break? Here are some travel tips if you go to the airport

Spring break is approaching, and many people are getting ready to pack their bags and head off for a long vacation.

However, this results in airports getting jam-packed and people rushing to get to their flights.

That’s why the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport is urging people to get to the airport with at least two hours to spare so they can get to their flights on time.

They also urge people to have their Real IDs on hand, or at least some type of government-issued ID at the ready.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport PR, Marketing & Media Manager Alexa Briehl says that, on average, around 1,000 passengers enter and exit their gates, but are expecting a bump in foot traffic this month.

“We expect maybe a five to ten percent increase on that,” Briehl said. “So really, spring break starts earlier and earlier every year. We saw it this weekend at the end of February and now throughout the whole month of March.”

Parking is available at the airport with three different pricing levels and within reasonable walking distance.

There is also the possibility of having a ride waiting to pick you up.

“If you’re picking up a passenger, it’s always good to wait in our cell phone lot, which is new, it’s across the street and it’s free,” Briehl said. “You can get a call or text from your passenger to come on over. You want to avoid idling on the curb because it could be crowded over there.”

Briehl says that Orlando, Florida, is the most popular destination for travelers leaving the airport.