Interstate Group to invest $8.9 million in Giles County expansion

GILES CO., Va. – On Tuesday March 3rd,Governor Abigail Spanberger announced that Interstate Group LLC is investing $8.9 Million to expand the operations of their manufacturing facility located in Glen Lyn.

“Interstate Group’s decision to expand in Giles County underscores why Virginia continues to be a top destination for American manufacturers,” said Governor Spanberger. “This multi-million-dollar investment will create good‑paying jobs in the New River Valley and strengthen the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector. We are proud to support companies that choose to invest and reinvest in the future of the Commonwealth.”

Interstate Group LLC is a manufacturer of cargo, dump, and utility trailers. They first opened their Giles County Facility in 2018, and this will be the second expansion of jobs since then. This expansion is expected to bring 46 manufacturing and distribution jobs to the area.

Following the announcement,, Congressman for Virginia’s 9th District, Morgan Griffith,; stated,

“Virginia’s Ninth District is full of hardworking businesses and communities eager to contribute to the Commonwealth’s growing economy. I join Southwest Virginia officials to celebrate the news that this nearly $9 million investment in Giles County will help support local manufacturing and distribution jobs.”

The majority of the investment will go to advanced manufacturing, specifically robotic welders. The upgrades should significantly increase productivity to the facility which currently produces around 45 trailers per day;, that number is expected to be around 70 per day following the expansion.

Giles County was competing against a Florida locality when pursuing the expansion. And Giles County Administrator, Chris McKlarney,advanced says that Interstate Group LLC has been,

“An unbelievable corporate partner. And we’re excited about this opportunity, excited they chose to expand here.”

McKlarney also says that the success and growth of Interstate Group LLC is a great example to use when pitching for other businesses to bring their operations to Giles County.

“I think it just drives home the point. The New River Valley is one of the best places in the world.” Said McKlarney, “And, I don’t mean just in the country, in the world to do business. In particular with advanced manufacturing.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Giles County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Giles County with the project.