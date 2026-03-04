Roanoke police investigating shooting outside Valley View Boulevard restaurant

Skip to main content
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening outside a restaurant in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:34 p.m. today, March 3, to reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what authorities described as serious injuries.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Valley View Boulevard NW following a disagreement between two people in the parking lot outside a restaurant.

Police have not released information about a suspect or any arrests as of Tuesday night.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say residents may notice an increased police presence in the area while officers continue to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

