Staff shortage could lead to suspended bus routes in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Greater Lynchburg Transit Co. (GLTC) is proposing to scale back or suspend some bus service in Lynchburg because of a staffing shortage that has left the system short-handed.

GLTC board members discussed the shortage at a Wednesday board meeting as managers consider cutting or suspending Sunday service to maintain weekday coverage and avoid larger disruptions.

“GLTC says they’ll have to suspend some services because of nationwide driver shortages and a lack of qualified drivers behind the wheel.”

Board President Cameron Howe said the agency is short several drivers, forcing current operators into extended schedules that can lead to overtime and missed breaks.

“We are about 3 drivers short to run 7 days a week service. That requires our drivers to work 6 or 7 days a week. They are getting overtime as a result; they’re not getting breaks.”

Riders and drivers expressed concern about how further reductions could affect access for people who rely on public transit for work, medical appointments and other needs.

“A combination of factors with people being out sick with the flu, and people retiring, it’s a tough situation to be in.”

Driver recruitment is a core challenge, drivers said, with training and certification cited as barriers for new applicants.

“A lot of people hear ‘big buses’ and don’t want to do the training to get there. We just don’t have enough applicants that’s applying for the job.”

GLTC officials said the agency’s goal is to restore staff levels to avoid route interruptions and cancellations. The authority has postponed any immediate suspension of Sunday routes until April 1, when the board will revisit the decision.

Reporters noted GLTC framed the shortage as part of a nationwide shortage of qualified bus drivers, compounded locally by retirements and illness.

Community members and transit advocates said they hope the agency will outline recruitment and retention plans, including training incentives and scheduling changes, to limit service cuts.

GLTC did not provide a detailed timeline for hiring or a target date to return to full staffing during the meeting. Riders urged clearer communication about potential service changes so they can plan.