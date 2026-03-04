WATCH: Feeding Southwest Virginia Founder announces retirement

For nearly 45 years, Feeding Southwest Virginia has worked to fill the plates and pantries of neighbors across the region.

Now, after decades at the helm, its president, CEO and founder, Pamela Irvine, has announced she is retiring.

During her time leading Feeding Southwest Virginia, Irvine helped create a network of more than 400 meal programs serving 26 counties and nine cities across the region.

She said she is ready to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.

“It’s bittersweet, you know, but a good leader should know when to walk out the door,” Irvine said. “They always say go out when the organization’s on top,” Irvine said.

“But we still have a fight to fight, and that’s to make sure that people have food, whatever that takes to do.”

The nonprofit will formally celebrate its 45th anniversary May 1.

A new CEO will be announced this fall.