5 Virginia Bills You Need to Know About Right Now

ROANOKE, VA – This year’s Virginia General Assembly session is in full swing, and with hundreds of bills moving through the House and Senate, it can be tough to know what matters most. Many of these bills impact your daily life - from how much you earn to housing, energy costs, and even gun laws. Here’s a look at five key proposals you should know about.

1. Assault Weapons Ban

One of the most debated bills this session is House Bill 217, which would ban assault-style firearms and high-capacity magazines.

“Well, the assault weapon ban is a bad idea because it steps on our Second Amendment rights,” said one man in Roanoke.

“I’m against assault rifles; we’ve got too many people getting killed,” said another.

The bill passed the House in February and is now in the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

2. Minimum Wage Increase

Virginia lawmakers are also looking at raising the minimum wage. House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 propose increasing the wage to $15 an hour by 2028.

Currently, the minimum wage is $12.77. Under the plan, it would rise gradually to $13.75, then $15, with future increases tied to inflation.

“I’m all for the minimum wage to be raised; However, it’s going to be a little different because the store owners are going to have to pay now when you hire somebody, but that’s life,” said a local business owner.

The bills passed both chambers and are now awaiting Governor Abigail Spanberger’s signature, which she has indicated she plans to give.

3. Affordable Housing

A bill that has already passed both chambers adds Roanoke City to the list of localities authorized to create an affordable dwelling unit program.

“We need more affordable housing. They’re building more housing, but they’re not affordable,” said a resident.

This gives the city more authority to encourage developers to include lower-cost housing in new projects.

4. Virginia Military Institute Oversight

Two bills related to VMI are also moving through the legislature:

House Bill 1374 – proposes changes to VMI’s board; passed the House and is now in the Senate.

House Bill 1377 – creates a task force to study oversight and governance, currently in the Senate Finance Committee.

These proposals aim to improve oversight and accountability at the state military academy.

5. Energy Costs

Energy bills are on the rise, and lawmakers are taking notice. House Bill 1075 would require regulators to review Appalachian Power’s rates, reliability, and storm response costs during its 2026 rate review.

“My electric bill is kind of a necessity, so to see it constantly rising, it hurts the wallet,” said a local resident.

The bill passed the House, but the Senate continued it to 2027.

Virginia’s legislative session is moving fast, and these bills are just a snapshot of what could affect you this year. Stay tuned for updates as they move closer to becoming law.