Bedford man arrested and charged after drug investigation related to cocaine distribution

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a man after an investigation that began in April of last year conducted by the James River Regional Drug Task Force.

Officials said that members of the task force executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 on a residence in the 1200 block of Penn Forest Lane. During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement officials seized the following:

21 grams of Powder Cocaine

13 grams of Crack cocaine

396 grams of Marijuana

40 grams of suspected Psychedelic Mushrooms

7 suspected Ecstasy Pills

U.S. Currency $6100

4 Firearms

Martin was arrested and charged with the following: