Bedford man arrested and charged after drug investigation related to cocaine distribution

Martin (Courtesy of BCSO2026)

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a man after an investigation that began in April of last year conducted by the James River Regional Drug Task Force.

Officials said that members of the task force executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 on a residence in the 1200 block of Penn Forest Lane. During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement officials seized the following:

  • 21 grams of Powder Cocaine
  • 13 grams of Crack cocaine
  • 396 grams of Marijuana
  • 40 grams of suspected Psychedelic Mushrooms
  • 7 suspected Ecstasy Pills
  • U.S. Currency $6100
  • 4 Firearms

Martin was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics

