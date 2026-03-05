Bedford man arrested and charged after drug investigation related to cocaine distribution

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a man after an investigation that began in April of last year conducted by the James River Regional Drug Task Force.
Officials said that members of the task force executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 on a residence in the 1200 block of Penn Forest Lane. During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement officials seized the following:
- 21 grams of Powder Cocaine
- 13 grams of Crack cocaine
- 396 grams of Marijuana
- 40 grams of suspected Psychedelic Mushrooms
- 7 suspected Ecstasy Pills
- U.S. Currency $6100
- 4 Firearms
Martin was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics