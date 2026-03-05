Henry County deputies arrest man after traffic stop leads to narcotics, ammunition seizure

A man has been arrested and charged after a traffic stop ended with Henry County deputies seizing narcotics and ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Feb. 26, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy pulled over 50-year-old Rodney La-Shay Kimona King at the Travel Inn, located at 4520 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. Authorities said King was driving a silver Mercury Grand Marquis.

During the traffic stop, deputies began a preliminary investigation to determine if narcotics were inside the vehicle. When deputies deployed a narcotics K-9, King ran from the scene. Deputies chased King and took him into custody without incident.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found a large quantity of various types of ammunition, according to authorities. Deputies also determined that King was staying at the Travel Inn with his juvenile son.

Investigators later obtained and executed a search warrant for the motel room where King was staying. Authorities said the son was inside the room, and deputies found several small baggies containing suspected crack cocaine, along with other items consistent with narcotics distribution. Social Services responded to the scene, took custody of the boy and placed him with another family member.

As a result of the investigation, Rodney La-Shay Kimona King was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

King is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to criminal activity. The nature of the crime and the value of the information provided determine the amount of the reward paid