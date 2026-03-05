Hill City FC coming to the City of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hill City FC is coming to the city of Lynchburg later this month and the community is already buzzing about what impact this franchise could bring.

Residents described a downtown getting ready for game day, with local businesses and fans anticipating more foot traffic and weekend activity. Supporters say the team grew from grassroots interest and community outreach.

“I think the team that is being built here has really been a grass roots initiative that has brought the community along, they’ve just done a great job with engaging the city and its fans.”

Anthony Catalano, co-founder of Hill City FC, said the response has been overwhelmingly positive and called the launch the start of a summer that could bring new business and energy to blocks around the stadium.

“It’s been overwhelming with the amount of positivity and just the excitement about a minor league team in the USL which is United Soccer League.”

Economic-development officials expect match days to bring measurable gains for downtown merchants. Megan Lucas, chief economic development officer for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said visitors who come for games typically spend on lodging, food and shopping.

“There will be a positive economic impact. It will be felt in our hotels, restaurants, retail spaces, festivals, farmers markets, and certainly our hotels.”

Lucas cited an estimated day-visit spending range of $120 to $180 per person for people coming into town to watch events, and said the city can anticipate similar per-person spending from fans who travel to see the team.

For Lynchburg, Hill City FC represents more than a sports franchise: it could be a new night out for residents, a boost for small businesses and a platform for local talent. The club’s tryouts and early-season schedule will shape the size and timing of any economic impact.