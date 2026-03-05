Lynchburg extends citywide youth curfew through 2027

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has extended its citywide youth curfew, which will remain in effect every night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 2, 2027, for anyone under 18.
According to the adopted ordinance, it is unlawful for a minor to be in a public place, in a vehicle or inside an establishment during curfew hours unless the minor is:
- Accompanied by a parent or guardian
- Involved in an emergency
- Engaged in employment activity, such as going to or returning from work
- On the sidewalk directly abutting their residence while a parent is inside
- On an errand at the direction of a parent or guardian, with written permission
- Involved in interstate travel through, beginning or ending in the city
- Exercising First Amendment rights, such as freedom of religion, speech or assembly
The citywide youth curfew ordinance was initially approved on May 23, 2023, and went into effect on May 26, 2023. The measure aims to reduce juvenile violence and crime and to improve the safety and well-being of minors.
More information about the curfew, including the full ordinance regarding violation and enforcement, can be found here: www.lynchburgva.gov/city-wide-curfew.