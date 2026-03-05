Lynchburg extends citywide youth curfew through 2027

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has extended its citywide youth curfew, which will remain in effect every night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 2, 2027, for anyone under 18.

According to the adopted ordinance, it is unlawful for a minor to be in a public place, in a vehicle or inside an establishment during curfew hours unless the minor is:

Accompanied by a parent or guardian

Involved in an emergency

Engaged in employment activity, such as going to or returning from work

On the sidewalk directly abutting their residence while a parent is inside

On an errand at the direction of a parent or guardian, with written permission

Involved in interstate travel through, beginning or ending in the city

Exercising First Amendment rights, such as freedom of religion, speech or assembly

The citywide youth curfew ordinance was initially approved on May 23, 2023, and went into effect on May 26, 2023. The measure aims to reduce juvenile violence and crime and to improve the safety and well-being of minors.

More information about the curfew, including the full ordinance regarding violation and enforcement, can be found here: www.lynchburgva.gov/city-wide-curfew.