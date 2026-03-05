Patchwork 250: From the NFL to outer space - Leland Melvin’s journey from Lynchburg to NASA

In this Nov. 22, 2009 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Leland Melvin, STS-129 mission specialist, exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station. Space station astronauts exercise two hours every day to counter the muscle- and bone-withering effects of weightlessness, quickly leaving their workout clothes sweaty, smelly and stiff. Their T-shirts, shorts and socks end up so foul that they run through a pair every week, according to Melvin, a former NASA astronaut and NFL player. (NASA via AP)

From the NFL to outer space, a man who made history calls Central Virginia home.

Leland Melvin’s story begins in Lynchburg. Born in the Hill City in 1964, Melvin attended Heritage High School, playing for the Pioneers.

From a young age, Melvin showed a rare mix of athletic and academic talent. Melvin attended the University of Richmond to play football, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1986.

That same year, he was drafted in the 11th round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. But a career-ending hamstring injury sidelined his football dreams.

He turned his attention back to academics. Melvin started working at NASA Langley Research Center in 1989. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Virginia in 1991.

Fast forward to 1998, Melvin reported for astronaut candidate training.

Melvin flew to the International Space Station aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis in February of 2008, returning to orbit in November of 2009. Melvin was the 13th Black NASA astronaut in space, joining a small but growing group. To this day, there have only been 20 out of the hundreds who’ve made the mission.

“I think the things that I’ve done in my past have aligned me and gotten me ready so I can be here to talk to you today about how to inspire the next generation of explorers,” Melvin said.

Melvin went on to help develop and implement NASA’s education programs, helping lead the nation’s STEM education efforts and inspiring students across the country.

10 News has caught up with Melvin over the years, including during his visit to his alma mater in the early 2000s and again at Robert S. Payne Elementary School in March.

“I think the most favorite thing about coming to a school in Lynchburg where I’m from, is that the kids see the possibility,” Melvin said.

While Melvin retired from NASA in 2014 and his Detroit Lions jersey now sits under glass at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to this day he serves as a reminder to everyone, from the Hill City to cities around the country and the world, of what’s possible.

